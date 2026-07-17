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IMG_6972 by peteroberts
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IMG_6972

Peacock butterfly
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Pete Roberts

@peteroberts
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Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Love all the beautiful colors! Nice catch.
July 18th, 2026  
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