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IMG_7022 by peteroberts
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IMG_7022

Gladioli
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Pete Roberts

@peteroberts
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Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful colour
July 27th, 2026  
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