Hamilton Beach by petesfilmphotography
Hamilton Beach

Hamilton Beach is a great place for landscape photography.

This picture was taken with a Minolta X-9 and a Chinar 28mm F2.8 lens, on Kodak Professional T-Max ISO 100 Black and White Film.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Pete's Film Photo...

@petesfilmphotography
I've been a hobby videographer and photographer for quite some time and kept upgrading DSLRs up to the Minolta (Made by Sony) ILCA-99M2 (Alpha 99ii)...
Photo Details

