Vintage Cameras for sale in Toronto

Great to see real SLR cameras with a mirror in the stores again. The Canon AE-1 Program was a great hit! Took this photograph with one of my favourite mechanical reflex camera; A 1965 Konica AutoReflex Half Frame camera, mounted with a Vivitar 28mm F2.8 wide angle lens, and loaded with Kodak Tri-X ASA 400 film.