Downtown Camera Toronto Ontario Canada by petesfilmphotography
Downtown Camera Toronto Ontario Canada

Downtown Camera in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Photograph made with a 1965 Konica AutoReflex in Half Frame mode, a Vivitar 28mm F2.5 Wide Angle Lens on Kodak Tri-X 400.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Pete's Film Photo...

@petesfilmphotography
I've been a hobby videographer and photographer for quite some time and kept upgrading DSLRs up to the Minolta (Made by Sony) ILCA-99M2 (Alpha 99ii)...
