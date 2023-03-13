Previous
PET packaging by petpackaging
PET packaging

Lighter and more compact than alternative packaging options, PET packaging is far less likely to break during transport and requires very little protective packaging material that adds weight, bulk and additional waste.
13th March 2023

Pharmapac NZ

