1 / 365
PET packaging
Lighter and more compact than alternative packaging options,
PET packaging
is far less likely to break during transport and requires very little protective packaging material that adds weight, bulk and additional waste.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
Pharmapac NZ
@petpackaging
Tags
pet
,
packaging
