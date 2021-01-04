Previous
Home office by petrv0
4 / 365

Home office

Pondělí znamená začátek pracovního týdne a roku. Nejdu do práce, práce jde za mnou, a to až do ložnice, kde jsem si rozložil domácí kancelář s falešným výhledem na skotská jezera.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Petr

@petrv0
1% complete

Photo Details

