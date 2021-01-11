Previous
Next
Fotka skoro náhodná by petrv0
11 / 365

Fotka skoro náhodná

Při krátkém čekání v autě jsem si něco nastavoval v mobilu a omylem jsem přepnul na foťák. Na displeji se objevila vizuálně přijatelná fotodokumentace k dnešnímu dni, tak jsem to použil.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Petr

@petrv0
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise