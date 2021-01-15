Previous
Huhulák se kácí by petrv0
15 / 365

Huhulák se kácí

Dneska nemá nikdo nic jisté. I s tím králem sněhuláků je to nějaké nahnuté. Když jsem okolo šel odpoledne, sněhulák stál zase vzpřímeně, ale koukal jiným směrem. Hrály si tam dvě holky a říkaly něco o Olafovi.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Petr

@petrv0
4% complete

