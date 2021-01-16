Sign up
16 / 365
Pozdě ráno u řeky
Tento snímek jsem pořídil širokoúhlým foťákem v mobilu. Když se fotka nezobrazuje moc velká, zanikají technické nedokonalosti a vypadá to skoro tak dobře, jak to vypadalo ve skutečnosti.
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
1
Petr
@petrv0
Views
5
1
365
SM-A415F
16th January 2021 8:20am
tree
snow
sky
