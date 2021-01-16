Previous
Next
Pozdě ráno u řeky by petrv0
16 / 365

Pozdě ráno u řeky

Tento snímek jsem pořídil širokoúhlým foťákem v mobilu. Když se fotka nezobrazuje moc velká, zanikají technické nedokonalosti a vypadá to skoro tak dobře, jak to vypadalo ve skutečnosti.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Petr

@petrv0
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise