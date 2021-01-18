Previous
Zmrzlí bodláci by petrv0
18 / 365

Zmrzlí bodláci

Když jsem vylezl ráno z domu se psem, zahlédl jsem krásné barvy na východním obzoru mezi Kauflandem a panelákem. Nikde tady ale není vyvýšené místo, odkud by to mohlo být dobře vidět na fotce, tak jsem se musel spokojit s bodláky u cesty k řece.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Petr

@petrv0
4% complete

