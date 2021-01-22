Previous
Květiny na okně by petrv0
22 / 365

Květiny na okně

Tohle je po nějaké době zase fotka z práce. Barevně mi to trochu narušuje soubor dosavadních lednových fotek, čistě červenou barvu tam, koukám, moc zastoupenou nemám. Kytky se tlačí na parapetu, koukají z okna a těší se na jaro.
Petr

