U zdymadla by petrv0
24 / 365

U zdymadla

Odpoledne u Labe jsme si vzpomněli na procházky u moře v severní Anglii. Fučel pořádně studený vítr, koukali jsme na vlny na vodě a objevilo se i pár racků.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Petr

@petrv0
