Sněhová čepice by petrv0
38 / 365

Sněhová čepice

Včera večer přituhlo a napadl sníh, sněženka před domem byla splácnuta mrazivou bílou peřinou. Při procházce se psem jsem si vyfotil tuhle zasněženou větvičku.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Petr

@petrv0
