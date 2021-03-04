Previous
Next
Portrét psa s uchem naruby by petrv0
63 / 365

Portrét psa s uchem naruby

Když trochu vytáhnu světlost, splývá pes s bílou stěnou. Toto je jeho oblíbené místo na opěradle gauče, odkud má dobrý přehled po okolí a kde může ožužlávat plyšovou ovci, které se podobá.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Petr

@petrv0
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise