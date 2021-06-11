Previous
Něco by petrv0
162 / 365

Něco

Občas fotím venku vlny na řece a všeljaké jiné přírodní tvary. Tohle vypadá možná trochu podobně, ale je to z prostředí průmyslového... ty vlnky jsou na tvrdé oceli, je to únavový lom železničního kola.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Petr

@petrv0
