Výhled z terasy by petrv0
Výhled z terasy

Tady jsme měli něco jako dovolenou. Ve středu celé dopoledne lilo, ale kolem oběda to začalo vypadat líp a udělali jsme si takový poněkud bahenní výlet. Tohle je pohled z terasy domu, kde jsme měli ubytování.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Petr

@petrv0
