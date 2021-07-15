Sign up
196 / 365
Hrad
Takhle jsme viděli hrad Litice nad Orlicí, když jsme přicházeli přes kopec od Potštejna. Ráno bylo docela chladno a hodně vlhko, ale přes den se to vyhřálo. Chlupatá obluda po těch třech dnech výletů ještě dospává.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Petr
@petrv0
196
photos
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Tags
hill
,
castle
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful view!
July 16th, 2021
