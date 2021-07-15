Previous
Hrad by petrv0
196 / 365

Hrad

Takhle jsme viděli hrad Litice nad Orlicí, když jsme přicházeli přes kopec od Potštejna. Ráno bylo docela chladno a hodně vlhko, ale přes den se to vyhřálo. Chlupatá obluda po těch třech dnech výletů ještě dospává.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Petr

@petrv0
53% complete

moni kozi ace
Beautiful view!
July 16th, 2021  
