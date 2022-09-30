Sign up
18 / 365
Who pays the ferryman?
Christchurch in Dorset. Color, light and reflection. I think this is one to look at for a long time and never get bored.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
2
0
George
@pews777
The 365 project is a great encouragement to go see and capture what you find enjoyable. Light is an incredible medium that's worth waiting and...
18
photos
5
followers
11
following
4% complete
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G991B
Taken
26th April 2022 11:25am
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflections
Anita W
Beautiful restful photo - i agree the colours and reflection are lovely
September 30th, 2022
George
Thanks Anita
September 30th, 2022
