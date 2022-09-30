Previous
Who pays the ferryman? by pews777
Who pays the ferryman?

Christchurch in Dorset. Color, light and reflection. I think this is one to look at for a long time and never get bored.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

George

@pews777
The 365 project is a great encouragement to go see and capture what you find enjoyable. Light is an incredible medium that's worth waiting and...
Anita W
Beautiful restful photo - i agree the colours and reflection are lovely
September 30th, 2022  
George
Thanks Anita
September 30th, 2022  
