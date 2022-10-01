Sign up
Bottle Brush Tree leaves
ISO 800, F16 at 1/125 sec.
Focal length 84mm with center weighted av.
Canon 550d 24-105 F4 lens.
Looked like one was a reflection of the other
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
George
@pews777
The 365 project is a great encouragement to go see and capture what you find enjoyable. Light is an incredible medium that's worth waiting and...
reflections
