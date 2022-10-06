Previous
Fair under water by pews777
24 / 365

Fair under water

The local fair after heavy downpour. I tried this in B&W but thought the color gave this one the edge.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

George

@pews777
The 365 project is a great encouragement to go see and capture what you find enjoyable. Light is an incredible medium that's worth waiting and...
6% complete

