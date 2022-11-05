Previous
Cryptic clue - not a politician by pews777
Cryptic clue - not a politician

Photo of the Honesty bush. Rub the outer leaves and they come off to reveal seeds. The leaves glow with light and can be used to decorate any indoor space.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

George

@pews777
The 365 project is a great encouragement to go see and capture what you find enjoyable. Light is an incredible medium that's worth waiting and...
