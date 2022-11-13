Previous
Remembrance Sunday 2022 by pews777
Remembrance Sunday 2022

Seems a bit quirky but glad they remembered to salute people from the village who didn't come back during two works wars.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

George

@pews777
The 365 project is a great encouragement to go see and capture what you find enjoyable. Light is an incredible medium that's worth waiting and...
