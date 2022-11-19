Previous
Smile by pews777
70 / 365

Smile

Mother of a Gsce student whose doing Photography. I lit her face with her mobile and had her son take a photograph.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

George

@pews777
The 365 project is a great encouragement to go see and capture what you find enjoyable. Light is an incredible medium that's worth waiting and...
21% complete

Dawn ace
A lovely portrait
November 28th, 2022  
