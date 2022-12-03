Previous
What you don't see is important by pews777
What you don't see is important

What did you notice first? Likely the pink rubbish bag. Being on the street is no fun at any time of the year so let's start seeing what is really happening and help.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

George

@pews777
The 365 project is a great encouragement to go see and capture what you find enjoyable. Light is an incredible medium that's worth waiting and...
