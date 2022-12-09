Previous
Next
Sat nav gets it wrong by pews777
90 / 365

Sat nav gets it wrong

Just in the right place at the right time and aided by good lighting to help the picture pop.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

George

@pews777
The 365 project is a great encouragement to go see and capture what you find enjoyable. Light is an incredible medium that's worth waiting and...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise