Baseball Cap New York by pews777
93 / 365

Baseball Cap New York

Stopped this guy and asked him to look down. He was happy to help and after a few adjustments this was the result. Taken in 2018.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

George

@pews777
The 365 project is a great encouragement to go see and capture what you find enjoyable. Light is an incredible medium that's worth waiting and...
26% complete

Photo Details

