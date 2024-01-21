Previous
IMG_8137 by pfaith7
257 / 365

IMG_8137

Long Island south shore- golden hour
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Pfaith7

@pfaith7
My name is Pam I live in Sayville NY. I'm working on improving my photography skills- i have a Canon EOS DSLR that I'm slowly...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise