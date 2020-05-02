Previous
Dr Who Bear by phantomlagger
Dr Who Bear

This was a view from my bed today. I have M.E, today was a pretty bad day so I was stuck in bed with the curtains shut. Decided to try out the grid and HDR option on my iPad.
Phantomlagger

