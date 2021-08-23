Previous
Next
Carousel by phil452
12 / 365

Carousel

Swansea city centre on a sunny Monday morning, time for coffee ☕️
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Phil

@phil452
Just an average person taking photos of my daily life and surroundings
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kim Silcock
How bright and beautiful.
August 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise