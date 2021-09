On top of the Empire State Building

Many years ago working in New York and on top of the Empire State Building with the World Trade Center Towers in the background, looking towards the Hudson River and what just over a decade later would be "Ground Zero" and the 9/11 memorial.

My work on the day of 9/11 gave me a "George Foster Peabody Award" nothing could give me less pleasure than working on that horrible day.

I salute the many who passed away then and since in a war which has never ended.

Peace & Love