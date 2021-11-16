Previous
Under the bridge by phil452
Under the bridge

Met this chap who was on about can number 4 of strong lager. Really nice chap (ex-military) who had seen too many bad things in his life, he was great to chat with and even offered me a drink but it was a little early for me.
Phil

