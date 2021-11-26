Sign up
95 / 365
Waiting for the party
Saw this as I turned around and could not help the split frame between the wheel chair man and the revellers on the other side of his view.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
Phil
@phil452
Just an average person taking photos of my daily life and surroundings
Susan Wakely
ace
I am taken with how the man is dressed. I guess that there is such a story to be told and wonder what he was doing when the same age as the revellers.
November 26th, 2021
