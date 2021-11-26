Previous
Waiting for the party by phil452
Waiting for the party

Saw this as I turned around and could not help the split frame between the wheel chair man and the revellers on the other side of his view.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Phil

@phil452
Just an average person taking photos of my daily life and surroundings
Susan Wakely ace
I am taken with how the man is dressed. I guess that there is such a story to be told and wonder what he was doing when the same age as the revellers.
November 26th, 2021  
