Moscow 1980’s

This past week an old friend and work colleague passed away, he died alone at home and was found by his sister.

John, we lovingly called him JC when we were “on the road” working at bringing the news to America. He never married, had no children either but a dog (Ernie) was his companion and he was loved by many of the people in the village he called home in Kent.

We had many adventures together during 20+ years of news reporting and we kept in touch via Facebook like many of our age. JC will be missed by many and by me for the laughs at life, the serious moments, and the times of quiet reflection.

The photo here was shot on film around 1985/86 inside the Kremlin and was where Gorbachev stood to address the Russian government. We were making history here by televising the first live broadcasts between the Kremlin and the State Department in Washington DC in a series of broadcasts which included interviews with Mikhael Gorbachev.

We were required to be as ambassadors for the company and the team that we were part of was very small.

John was a part of that historic time and he loved this photo.

Here’s to his memory.