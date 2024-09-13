Sign up
11 / 365
Sunset
Wells next the sea is a lovely old Norfolk town and has the absolute best fish and chip shop, French’s Chips.
We sat on the wall and ate ours whilst watching the sun go down.
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
Phil
@phil452
Just an average person taking photos of my daily life and surroundings
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
13th September 2024 7:15pm
