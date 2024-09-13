Previous
Next
Sunset by phil452
11 / 365

Sunset

Wells next the sea is a lovely old Norfolk town and has the absolute best fish and chip shop, French’s Chips.
We sat on the wall and ate ours whilst watching the sun go down.
13th September 2024 13th Sep 24

Phil

@phil452
Just an average person taking photos of my daily life and surroundings
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact