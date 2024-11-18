Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 453 : Colin : Photo From 1980's by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 453 : Colin : Photo From 1980's

This photo of a photo is part of the story to my main photo of Stranger 453, Colin

It's on 42nd street New York, see main photo for the story behind the photo
Corinne C ace
Cool memory for Colin!
November 18th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec I think so Corinne , he carried the photo in a bag.
November 18th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Good memories.
Long gone phone booths!
November 18th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A slice of history that is!
November 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
How great that he carries this around with him.
November 18th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Sweet
November 18th, 2024  
