Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
67 / 365
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 453 : Colin : Photo From 1980's
This photo of a photo is part of the story to my main photo of Stranger 453, Colin
It's on 42nd street New York, see main photo for the story behind the photo
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3383
photos
115
followers
97
following
18% complete
View this month »
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
Latest from all albums
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
3316
67
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
13th November 2024 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Cool memory for Colin!
November 18th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
I think so Corinne , he carried the photo in a bag.
November 18th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Good memories.
Long gone phone booths!
November 18th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A slice of history that is!
November 18th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
How great that he carries this around with him.
November 18th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Sweet
November 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Long gone phone booths!