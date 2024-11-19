Sign up
Previous
68 / 365
Lowry People at St. Mary's Recreation Park
It was a "snow day" today in most parts of Nottingham, schools closed and some bus routed were re-routed because of icy roads
These are "Lowry People" on St. Mary's Recreation Park , Arnold
Lowry was an artist in Salford, who painted little people against urban backdrops.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
park
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
parklike
Corinne C
ace
I love this image with a vintage quality
November 19th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great title! and true to his paintings.
I love this scene of playing in the snow. A feel of a nice atmosphere.
November 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Before I read your narrative - I thought how much it looked like a Lowry
November 19th, 2024
