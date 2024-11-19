Previous
Lowry People at St. Mary's Recreation Park by phil_howcroft
68 / 365

Lowry People at St. Mary's Recreation Park

It was a "snow day" today in most parts of Nottingham, schools closed and some bus routed were re-routed because of icy roads

These are "Lowry People" on St. Mary's Recreation Park , Arnold

Lowry was an artist in Salford, who painted little people against urban backdrops.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I love this image with a vintage quality
November 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great title! and true to his paintings.
I love this scene of playing in the snow. A feel of a nice atmosphere.
November 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Before I read your narrative - I thought how much it looked like a Lowry
November 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact