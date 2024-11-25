Sign up
Previous
69 / 365
Three Trombones
A second photo from the Lunchtime Concert today at Nottingham University Recital Hall.
This is a shot is with my Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone, edited on my mobile phone
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
3
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3389
photos
116
followers
97
following
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
3316
67
68
3317
3318
3319
69
3320
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
25th November 2024 1:31pm
black and white
,
music
,
mono
,
trombones
,
xperia
,
sony xperia iv
Pat Knowles
ace
Perfect b/w. Fave.
November 25th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@happypat
thank you Pat , much appreciated
November 25th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A great capture of their focused faces.
November 25th, 2024
