Three Trombones by phil_howcroft
69 / 365

Three Trombones

A second photo from the Lunchtime Concert today at Nottingham University Recital Hall.


This is a shot is with my Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone, edited on my mobile phone
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Pat Knowles ace
Perfect b/w. Fave.
November 25th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat thank you Pat , much appreciated
November 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A great capture of their focused faces.
November 25th, 2024  
