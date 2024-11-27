Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
70 / 365
George plays Guitar
Another photo from todays concert at University Hall, Nottingham Trent University
This is George playing one of his own songs inspired by some fantasy fiction.
He was really good
Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone shot
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3392
photos
116
followers
97
following
19% complete
View this month »
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Latest from all albums
3317
3318
3319
69
3320
3321
3322
70
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
27th November 2024 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ntu
,
lunchtime concert
Wendy
ace
The slight blur at his left hand is sweet... the movement of music. Good capture.
November 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Well captured!
November 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close