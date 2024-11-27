Previous
George plays Guitar by phil_howcroft
70 / 365

George plays Guitar

Another photo from todays concert at University Hall, Nottingham Trent University

This is George playing one of his own songs inspired by some fantasy fiction.

He was really good

Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone shot
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
The slight blur at his left hand is sweet... the movement of music. Good capture.
November 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Well captured!
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact