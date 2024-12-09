Previous
Picture This : Hope by phil_howcroft
Picture This : Hope

The National Justice museum in Nottingham has an exhibition "Picture This Hope"

Photographers of all abilities, from novice to professional, were invited to submit a photo and some accompanying word online, with their interpretation of the theme "Hope". It is an open exhibition all entries are now exhibited in the museum. I went for a visit today, it's a lovely exhibition.

My entry was "Best Friends", Alfie and Elsie pictured last January in a tender moment.

I'm on my knees in the photo as the photo is low down on the wall. The printing (it's on a wooden block) is rather bright compared to the digital image, but that could be due to spotlights in the room. I asked a member of staff in the museum to take the photo with my mobile phone, I converted it to black and white as the exhibition is black and white photos.

You can see all the entries in the gallery on a Facebook album for the museum. There is a "peoples choice" competition where anyone on Facebook can "like" their fave image in the exhibition. Take a peek at the entries in the link below and see how Alfie and Elsie look with all the other entries.

https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=nationaljusticemuseum&set=a.1125893976207827

Phil Howcroft

Pat Knowles ace
Well from the couple I see here yours wins hands down!
December 9th, 2024  
