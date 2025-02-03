Sign up
Previous
73 / 365
In the heart of Skeggy
Elsie and me during our 24,000+ step, 11+miles walk, along the East Coast shoreline today
Elsie is now beside me on the sofa , sleeping the walk off !!!
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3451
photos
118
followers
97
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Taken
3rd February 2025 8:53pm
Pat Knowles
ace
Great pose from you & Elsie!
February 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot of you & the lovely Elsie.
February 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super photo… great team work! Beautiful coast walk too… well done
February 3rd, 2025
