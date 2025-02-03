Previous
In the heart of Skeggy by phil_howcroft
In the heart of Skeggy

Elsie and me during our 24,000+ step, 11+miles walk, along the East Coast shoreline today

Elsie is now beside me on the sofa , sleeping the walk off !!!
Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Great pose from you & Elsie!
February 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot of you & the lovely Elsie.
February 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super photo… great team work! Beautiful coast walk too… well done
February 3rd, 2025  
