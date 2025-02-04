Previous
Alfie at the Window by phil_howcroft
Alfie at the Window

Alfie peeking out of the window at me peeking out of the window with my camera.

We'd just been watching the "bin men" emptying our glass recycling box.

The arrival of the bin men with a wave from the window is exciting for a two year old (and a sixty something Papa)

4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Casablanca ace
He’s so grown up now! And what a super shot, gave me a big smile. Such a joyous young man.
February 4th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thank you Casa' , I've done a few window frame shots before but never from this angle
February 4th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the composition, and love the warmth of his smile at you.
February 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Such a handsome little fella! He's going to be a heartbreaker!
February 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful ! Love the angle you have captured this and such a super shot of Alfie, with that big smile that lights up his eyes as he greets you ! Fabulous and a fav
February 5th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
What a cutie!
February 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Actually Alfie is looking much more grown up too! Lovely photo!
February 5th, 2025  
