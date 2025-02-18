Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
75 / 365
I Shoot Film : Waltzer Colours
I Shoot Film : Kodacolor 200 : Olympus OM20 50mm f1.8 Zuiko Lens
A follow up photo from my main album photo.
The Waltzer, probably the most scariest old school fairground ride. I went on it once and never went on it again !!!
The Olympus OM20 and lens are mine, I bought them in the early 1980’s from Argos in the Broadmarsh Centre, Nottingham. I’ve kept them in mint condition.
Film processed and scanned by makeiteasylab Nottingham (highly recommended).
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3465
photos
119
followers
98
following
20% complete
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Latest from all albums
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
75
3390
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
film
,
olympus
,
vintage camera
,
om20
,
35mm film
,
i shoot film
,
kodacolor
,
analogue photography
Casablanca
ace
Lovely rich shades. Ah the nostalgia! After my Cosmic Symbol as a youngster, my Dad bought me an OM10 for my 20th birthday. Wonderful memories of Olympus.
February 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close