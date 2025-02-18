I Shoot Film : Waltzer Colours

I Shoot Film : Kodacolor 200 : Olympus OM20 50mm f1.8 Zuiko Lens



A follow up photo from my main album photo.



The Waltzer, probably the most scariest old school fairground ride. I went on it once and never went on it again !!!



The Olympus OM20 and lens are mine, I bought them in the early 1980’s from Argos in the Broadmarsh Centre, Nottingham. I’ve kept them in mint condition.



Film processed and scanned by makeiteasylab Nottingham (highly recommended).

