I Shoot Film : Waltzer Colours by phil_howcroft
75 / 365

I Shoot Film : Waltzer Colours

I Shoot Film : Kodacolor 200 : Olympus OM20 50mm f1.8 Zuiko Lens

A follow up photo from my main album photo.

The Waltzer, probably the most scariest old school fairground ride. I went on it once and never went on it again !!!

The Olympus OM20 and lens are mine, I bought them in the early 1980’s from Argos in the Broadmarsh Centre, Nottingham. I’ve kept them in mint condition.

Film processed and scanned by makeiteasylab Nottingham (highly recommended).
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
Lovely rich shades. Ah the nostalgia! After my Cosmic Symbol as a youngster, my Dad bought me an OM10 for my 20th birthday. Wonderful memories of Olympus.
February 18th, 2025  
