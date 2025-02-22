Previous
Goal Celebrations by phil_howcroft
Goal Celebrations

Goal Celebrations at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Wanderers winning goal celebrated in the stands

The 2-1 win helped ease my difficult journey from Nottingham to Bolton (see photo in main album of the M1 motorway shut)
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
You really encapsulated the atmosphere here. Well done!
February 23rd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
The joy a goal gives cannot be measured! Great to see!
February 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Great shot of the excitement!
February 23rd, 2025  
