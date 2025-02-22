Sign up
Previous
76 / 365
Goal Celebrations
Goal Celebrations at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton
The Wanderers winning goal celebrated in the stands
The 2-1 win helped ease my difficult journey from Nottingham to Bolton (see photo in main album of the M1 motorway shut)
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
7
3
Extras
XQ-DQ54
22nd February 2025 4:36pm
football
,
soccer
,
bolton
,
bwfc
,
bolton wanderers
,
toughsheet community stadium
Casablanca
ace
You really encapsulated the atmosphere here. Well done!
February 23rd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
The joy a goal gives cannot be measured! Great to see!
February 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Great shot of the excitement!
February 23rd, 2025
