Smoke Gets Everywhere by phil_howcroft
This is Jed a re-enactor model from this afternoons 1940's film noir photoshoot at Barrow Hill Roundhouse Museum, Chesterfield.

Natural light headshot with some smoke from a smoke machine. The cigarette is a fake, no cigarettes were lit or smoked in the making of this shot.

The smoke you see in the photo is Jed blowing the smoke detector smoke away. It was also cold in the turntable shed.

26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Casablanca ace
Very clever. My favourite era of films for their lighting skills and cinematography. Love this shot!
February 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great photo…
February 26th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes! Very vintage!
February 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Again, great atmosphere!
February 26th, 2025  
