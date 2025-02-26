Sign up
Previous
77 / 365
Smoke Gets Everywhere
This is Jed a re-enactor model from this afternoons 1940's film noir photoshoot at Barrow Hill Roundhouse Museum, Chesterfield.
Natural light headshot with some smoke from a smoke machine. The cigarette is a fake, no cigarettes were lit or smoked in the making of this shot.
The smoke you see in the photo is Jed blowing the smoke detector smoke away. It was also cold in the turntable shed.
Looks good on black if you do an extra click
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
4
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3474
photos
119
followers
98
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th February 2025 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
black and white
,
mono
,
natural light
,
monochrome
,
photoshoot
,
1940s
,
film noir
Casablanca
ace
Very clever. My favourite era of films for their lighting skills and cinematography. Love this shot!
February 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great photo…
February 26th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes! Very vintage!
February 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Again, great atmosphere!
February 26th, 2025
