Smoke Gets Everywhere

This is Jed a re-enactor model from this afternoons 1940's film noir photoshoot at Barrow Hill Roundhouse Museum, Chesterfield.



Natural light headshot with some smoke from a smoke machine. The cigarette is a fake, no cigarettes were lit or smoked in the making of this shot.



The smoke you see in the photo is Jed blowing the smoke detector smoke away. It was also cold in the turntable shed.



Looks good on black if you do an extra click



