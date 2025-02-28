Previous
The Spy with a Gun by phil_howcroft
The Spy with a Gun

Re-enactor Jed, taking the role of a spy in the smoke filled Roundhouse Museum

Shot on the 1940's Film Noir, Portrait Photoshoot on Wednesday

Only fake replica guns were used in the making of this shot.

Looks good on black if you want to do an extra click
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Casablanca ace
❤️❤️❤️
February 28th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' , good isn't it , I have lots of photos from the photoshoot , I may post some more tomorrow then wait a few days before I post some more
February 28th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Stellar! This one could be a movie still.
February 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great "movie " shot
February 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous!
March 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Very atmospheric!
March 1st, 2025  
