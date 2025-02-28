Sign up
Previous
78 / 365
The Spy with a Gun
Re-enactor Jed, taking the role of a spy in the smoke filled Roundhouse Museum
Shot on the 1940's Film Noir, Portrait Photoshoot on Wednesday
Only fake replica guns were used in the making of this shot.
Looks good on black if you want to do an extra click
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
6
5
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3477
photos
120
followers
98
following
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
26th February 2025 2:23pm
Tags
portrait
,
black and white
,
model
,
mono
,
photoshoot
,
1940s
,
film noir
Casablanca
ace
❤️❤️❤️
February 28th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' , good isn't it , I have lots of photos from the photoshoot , I may post some more tomorrow then wait a few days before I post some more
February 28th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Stellar! This one could be a movie still.
February 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great "movie " shot
February 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Marvelous!
March 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Very atmospheric!
March 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
