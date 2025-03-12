Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 463 : Vincent (Extra Photo) by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 463 : Vincent (Extra Photo)

This is an extra photo of stranger 463, Vincent (back story in my 365 folder), showing his "borrowed" bike.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh! He does look quite a character !! - and not to be missed in the crowds!! - Ha ! he looks as if he belonged to the circus, and ready for his next trick !!
March 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super super capture… so lovely to talk and meet new people.
Kindness is special…
March 12th, 2025  
