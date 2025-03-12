Sign up
Previous
79 / 365
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 463 : Vincent (Extra Photo)
This is an extra photo of stranger 463, Vincent (back story in my 365 folder), showing his "borrowed" bike.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
2
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
bike
100 strangers
100 strangers phil howcroft
Beryl Lloyd
Oh! He does look quite a character !! - and not to be missed in the crowds!! - Ha ! he looks as if he belonged to the circus, and ready for his next trick !!
March 12th, 2025
Beverley
Super super capture… so lovely to talk and meet new people.
Kindness is special…
March 12th, 2025
