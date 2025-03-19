Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 464 : Mark (Lee Vee and Danae) : Group Photo by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 464 : Mark (Lee Vee and Danae) : Group Photo

This is a group photo of Mark, Lee Vee and Danae.

Mark is stranger 464 in my project and the full story of the meet is in my main album
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Phil Howcroft
Casablanca ace
What a striking group!
March 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Really cool capture…
March 19th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Mr Cool :)
March 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great looking group shot!
March 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an eye catching group - You did well to encounter these Phil !
March 20th, 2025  
