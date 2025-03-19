Sign up
Previous
80 / 365
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 464 : Mark (Lee Vee and Danae) : Group Photo
This is a group photo of Mark, Lee Vee and Danae.
Mark is stranger 464 in my project and the full story of the meet is in my main album
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
5
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3496
photos
123
followers
100
following
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
19th March 2025 1:30pm
Tags
fashion
,
student
,
russian
,
100 strangers
,
100 strangers phil howcroft
,
vashon and design
Casablanca
ace
What a striking group!
March 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Really cool capture…
March 19th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Mr Cool :)
March 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great looking group shot!
March 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such an eye catching group - You did well to encounter these Phil !
March 20th, 2025
