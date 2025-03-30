Previous
Only In Nottingham by phil_howcroft
Only In Nottingham

Dancing Reggae on a Sunday afternoon in Nottingham

I need not say more

Actually I may have to , I think this lady was part of a street act and was taking a break from performing by dancing to Bob's "One Love"
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Casablanca ace
😅😅😅 That is hilarious, love it!
March 30th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Nottingham does seem to have a lot of street parties! Her 'not' is interesting - the dressing gown tie!
March 30th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Fun shot. Excellent!
March 30th, 2025  
