Alfie's Photo by phil_howcroft
82 / 365

Alfie's Photo

If you see my main photo today, you will see Alfie, my two year old grandson taking some photos with my Sony A6700 camera.

This is one of his photos.

Making memories with my grandson, quality time
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Phil Howcroft

Beverley ace
Oo so beautiful to read… the best quality time ever.
April 13th, 2025  
